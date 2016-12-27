Local

December 27, 2016 6:59 PM

High speed rail work to cause lane closures near Fresno Chaffee Zoo

By Ashleigh Panoo

The California High-Speed Rail Authority announced street closures will begin Thursday near the Fresno Chaffee Zoo as part of the first 32-mile stretch of rail is constructed in the area.

The southbound lane of Weber Avenue between Olive and West Thomas avenues will close Dec. 29 at 8 a.m. and stay closed weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Jan. 10.

A flagger will direct traffic through the area, and there may be delays, said the California High-Speed Rail Authority.

The first 32-miles is expected to connect Avenue 19 in Madera to East American Avenue in Fresno County.

For a full schedule and information, visit www.buildhsr.com.

