Hayward man, 83, dies in crash near Mendota

An 83-year-old Hayward man died Tuesday after his car collided with one driving in front of him on Interstate 5 near Mendota, the California Highway Patrol said.
The man, whose name was not release pending notification of his family, was driving behind three other cars on Interstate 5 just south of Shields Avenue. Around 12:45 p.m., the first car slowed to a stop due to slower traffic ahead. The second and third cars stopped, but the man in the fourth car did not. He hit the third car, which then hit the second, which then hit the first. No one else was injured in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation, but alcohol or drugs do not appear to have been a factor.
Rory Appleton: 559-441-6015, @RoryDoesPhonics
