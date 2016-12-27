Local

December 27, 2016 9:24 AM

Elk Grove mayor helps ring in Hmong International New Year

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

Hmong International New Year started its weeklong run at the Fresno Fairgrounds on Monday celebrating tradition and something new.

Tradition included games like pov pob, a ball toss, and handing out good luck hard-boiled eggs.

New was Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly, who grew up in Clovis and is the first Hmong elected mayor of a U.S. city.

