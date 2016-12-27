Elk Grove mayor helps ring in Hmong International New Year

Two dead in northwest Fresno plane crash

Fresno firefighters battle two-alarm fire in Chinatown

Troubles continue at Fresno's Hotel California

Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

Thieves ram a pharmacy with a moving truck

Baby needs a new home

TSA's top 10 most unusual finds: 2016

Movie trailer: 'Why Him?'

Fresno firefighters battle two-alarm fire in downtown Fresno

2:16