Elk Grove mayor helps ring in Hmong International New Year

Hmong International New Year started its weeklong run at the Fresno Fairgrounds on Monday celebrating tradition and something new.
Tradition included games like pov pob, a ball toss, and handing out good luck hard-boiled eggs.
New was Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly, who grew up in Clovis and is the first Hmong elected mayor of a U.S. city.
Hmong International New Year
When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 26-Jan. 1
Where: Fresno Fairgrounds
Cost: $4 for general admission; free for children 6 and younger, people 65 and older, guests in wheelchairs, those with military and government ID, and Fresno County employees
