December 27, 2016 8:53 AM

Madera man killed in solo car crash on Christmas Eve

The Fresno Bee

A 21-year-old Madera man died early Christmas Eve in a solo car crash on a rural road east of Madera Ranchos, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The CHP said the crash happened around 3 a.m. on Road 39 1/2 north of Avenue 12. The man lost control of his 2002 Chevy Malibu and the car rolled twice, ejecting the driver.

The CHP said the man wasn’t wearing a seat belt and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash.

No other information was immediately available.

