Fresno police in search of suspected armed Arco robber

Fresno police are looking for a suspect wanted for allegedly committing an armed robbery Christmas morning at an Arco gas station in central Fresno.
Witnessed told police the robbery happened just after 5 a.m. at the business on the southwest corner of Gettysburg Avenue and First Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Hastings at 559-621-2081. To remain anonymous and receive up to a $1,000 reward contact Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP (7867).
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
