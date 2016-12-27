Local

December 27, 2016 7:33 AM

Fresno police in search of suspected armed Arco robber

By Andrea Figueroa Briseño

abriseno@fresnobee.com

Fresno police are looking for a suspect wanted for allegedly committing an armed robbery Christmas morning at an Arco gas station in central Fresno.

Witnessed told police the robbery happened just after 5 a.m. at the business on the southwest corner of Gettysburg Avenue and First Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Hastings at 559-621-2081. To remain anonymous and receive up to a $1,000 reward contact Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP (7867).

Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fresno firefighters battle two-alarm fire in Chinatown

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos