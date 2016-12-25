Hit-run crash knocks down utility lines in east-central Fresno

A hit-and-run crash into a utility pole knocked down lines Sunday at Shields and Chestnut avenues in east-central Fresno.
The California Highway Patrol reported the crash took place about 10:11 a.m. The crash sent lines across Chestnut Avenue south of Shields Avenue, the CHP reported.
The lines that were cut were initially reported by authorities to belong to Pacific Gas & Electric Company, but officials from PG&E reported later Sunday that their utilities were not involved in the incident and said they lines belonged to AT&T.
Fresno police first responded to the crash, but officers found no car or driver at the scene. Officers at first planned to tell several residents to leave their homes because of possible danger from down electrical lines. A short time later, residents were merely cautioned to stay out of backyards until Pacific Gas and Electrical workers could render the lines safe.
Chestnut was closed to traffic between Simpson and Shields, the CHP said. A CHP officer on scene initially said the lines might be out for eight hours. Efforts to reach AT&T were unsuccessful.
A power pole in the area was knocked out on Dec. 20 when a car flipped and slammed into its base.
