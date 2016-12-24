Boy, 8, celebrates birthday with a dozen Fresno police officers on Christmas Eve

An 8-year-old boy celebrated his birthday with a dozen Fresno police officers on Christmas Eve at his home – and siblings and relatives were treated to gifts, too.
Police Capt. Mark Salazar said Ladainian Wiggins’ grandmother asked him if he would stop by the birthday party on Saturday and upon hearing of the invitation, 11 officers joined in. The officers came in early for their shift, bringing Ladainian a scooter, soccer ball and an air hockey game and staying for his party, Salazar said.
While sitting in the living room, someone at the party recognized one of the officers as the person who had recently arrested him. The officers and partygoers laughed, Salazar said, because they were making a different sort of contact with him this time.
Salazar said two officers returned to the home Saturday evening with extra gifts for Ladainian’s siblings and relatives.
Salazar said he was planning to go to Ladainian’s party alone before he discovered that his colleagues had personally purchased the gifts and were joining him.
