Boy, 8, celebrates birthday with a dozen Fresno police officers on Christmas Eve

1:47 Christmas Eve candlelight services draw crowds Pause

2:53 Derek and Heather Carr hold a surprise tea party for sisters at Valley Children's Hospital

0:56 Baby needs a new home

2:40 Zoo's lion cub gets acquainted with his pride

1:47 Jeff Tedford on task of restoring Fresno State football 'pride and tradition'

1:18 Troubles continue at Fresno's Hotel California

0:48 Jeff Tedford is the new Fresno State head coach

0:51 Thieves ram a pharmacy with a moving truck

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'