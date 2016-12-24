Visalia garage fire displaces 8 people on Christmas Eve

Eight people were displaced after a fire destroyed a garage at their Visalia home early Saturday morning, said the Visalia Fire Department.
The family was able to make it out of the home after the smoke detector alerted them to the fire around 4:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of W. Loyola Ave.
Thirteen fire personnel responded and the fire was put out within 15 minutes, with it contained to the garage, said the fire department.
A space heater had been left on, igniting contents in the garage and causing damage estimated at $15,000 to the home and $2,000 to the contents in the garage.
The American Red Cross and Board Up, which assists fire victims, were called to help the family, the fire department said.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
