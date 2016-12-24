Visalia woman killed in head-on crash south of Dinuba

0:56 Baby needs a new home Pause

1:18 Troubles continue at Fresno's Hotel California

0:51 Thieves ram a pharmacy with a moving truck

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

1:41 Clovis West girls basketball nationally ranked

2:53 Derek and Heather Carr hold a surprise tea party for sisters at Valley Children's Hospital

0:28 One killed in head-on collision in Merced County

1:17 Historic childhood home of William Saroyan for sale

2:16 Bitwise co-CEO Irma Olguin Jr. describes ‘accidental’ journey to top of her profession