Visalia woman killed in head-on crash south of Dinuba

A 69-year-old Visalia woman died in a head-on car crash Friday night north of the city.
The woman, who was not identified, died at Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia from her injuries. The driver of the car she was in, James Wagner, 69, of Visalia suffered major injuries and also was taken to Kaweah Delta.
California Highway Patrol said the accident happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Road 80 south of Avenue 384, between Visalia and Dinuba.
CHP said Michael Mendez, 20, of Dinuba was traveling northbound on Road 80 when he lost control of his 2003 Chevrolet, veered across the center median and hit Wagner’s southbound 2010 Ford.
Mendez was taken to Kaweah Delta with major injuries. CHP said alcohol or drugs didn’t appear to be factors in the crash.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
