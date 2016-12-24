CHP escorting traffic over Grapevine on Interstate 5

The California Highway Patrol is escorting traffic over the Grapevine on Interstate 5 after shutting it down early Saturday morning because of snow.
The shutdown was lifted just after 8:30 a.m. It started about 4:40 a.m. after reports of cars and trucks stranded on the main route between the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California. Light snow was reported between Gorman and the summit.
Friday night, hundreds of homes were without power in the Los Angeles area, and heavy rains were pounding the region from the coast to inland deserts.
The National Weather Service warned that burn-scarred areas hit by wildfire in recent years could see mudslides and debris flows from the pounding rain.
Winter storm warnings were posted in mountain ranges around the state, from Los Angeles and San Diego counties to the Central Coast to the Sierra Nevada.
People intending to travel through the mountains were urged to be prepared for potentially heavy snow and dangerous conditions.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
