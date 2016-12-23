Jeep hits power pole in central Fresno, causing power outage

Amid the rainy weather, a Jeep hit a power pole in central Fresno on Friday night, knocking out power to more than 1,000 Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers, said Fresno police Lt. Stephen Viveros and PG&E.
Two adults and a 5-year-old were traveling west on Weber Avenue at the intersection of Brawley Avenue when the driver lost control and hit a power pole and a fire hydrant, said Viveros. Power lines were knocked into the street, closing off Brawley from Gettysburg to Shaw avenues.
No one in the Jeep was injured, said Viveros.
PG&E workers were at the scene and it was predicted that power would be restored by 11 p.m.
Police expected Brawley to be closed for several more hours, Viveros said.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
