Troubles continue at Fresno's Hotel California

Surveillance video released by the Fresno County Sheriff's Office shows a burglary attempt at a southeast Fresno pharmacy about 4:30 a.m. Dec. 21. At Primary Care Pharmacy, 5551 E. Kings Canyon Road, the thieves rammed the store with a U-Haul truck. The pharmacy's security bars held. Anyone with information can call 559-600-8060 or 559-498-7867.
Madera County sheriff's deputies handed out money instead of tickets Wednesday, December 22, 2016. Thanks to a donation from Agriland Farming Co. employees, the deputies gave 40 $100 bills to surprised people.
El Premio Mayor, a Mexican taqueria which has won the Taco Truck Throwdown in Fresno, partnered with Fresno Grizzlies and others to hand out plates of tacos to the homeless from its trailer Thursday night in downtown Fresno.
A man was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center Wednesday afternoon after his e-cigarette apparently exploded in his pocket while he was riding a FAX bus in downtown Fresno. Witnesses said the man was trying use the device while riding the bus when the driver admonished him to stop. The man put the device in his pocket. It then burst into flames.