United Hmong Council kicks off three-day new year celebration at Calwa Park

United Hmong Council kicked off a three-day Hmong New Year celebration Thursday at Calwa Park.
It starts a nearly two-week run of Hmong New Year celebrations. The Hmong International New Year runs Monday through New Year’s Day at Fresno Fairgrounds.
The Calwa Park event started with an on-site parade and ribbon-cutting. It includes traditions including a blessing pole, blessing eggs and a Saturday hand-tying blessing, plus food and competitions.
The festival will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
