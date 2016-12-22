Local

December 22, 2016 2:24 PM

United Hmong Council kicks off three-day new year celebration at Calwa Park

The Fresno Bee

United Hmong Council kicked off a three-day Hmong New Year celebration Thursday at Calwa Park.

It starts a nearly two-week run of Hmong New Year celebrations. The Hmong International New Year runs Monday through New Year’s Day at Fresno Fairgrounds.

The Calwa Park event started with an on-site parade and ribbon-cutting. It includes traditions including a blessing pole, blessing eggs and a Saturday hand-tying blessing, plus food and competitions.

The festival will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

