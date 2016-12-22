Hmong New Year celebration gets started in Calwa

The United Hmong Council's three-day celebration began with traditional blessings at Calwa Park on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee

Local

TSA's top 10 most unusual finds: 2016

TSA officers have kept a lot of dangerous and often times wacky items off of commercial aircraft this year. We’d like to share some of those items with you in our Top Ten Most Unusual Finds of 2016! www.tsa.gov

Local

Correctional officer pays it forward with toys

Fresno County Sheriff's Correctional Officer Patricia Araujo shares how her childhood experiences shaped her drive to pay it forward by spearheading a toy drive to collect toys by jail staff members for a Salvation Army program that distributes the toys to local children in need.

Crime

Burglar steals purse from car in Fresno parking lot

Fresno police are looking for a man who they say broke into a vehicle and stole a purse about 5 p.m. Nov. 28 at 4727 W. Shaw Ave. The suspect was driving a white sedan, possibly a Jaguar. Anyone with information can call detective Dennis Zeuner at 559-621-6509 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

Editor's Choice Videos