Hmong New Year celebration gets started in Calwa

California Highway Patrol is responding to a major crash on the corner of Shields and Chestnut avenues in Fresno. One car flipped and destroyed parts of a power line near a Chevron gas station. Power is out in the area.
TSA officers have kept a lot of dangerous and often times wacky items off of commercial aircraft this year. We’d like to share some of those items with you in our Top Ten Most Unusual Finds of 2016! www.tsa.gov
Fresno Interdenominational Ministries held its 22nd annual Christmas party for an estimated 1,000 people with gifts, food, fun and Santa photos for the children. The event included a winter clothing giveaway and toys from Toys for Tots.
Fresno County Sheriff's Correctional Officer Patricia Araujo shares how her childhood experiences shaped her drive to pay it forward by spearheading a toy drive to collect toys by jail staff members for a Salvation Army program that distributes the toys to local children in need.
Fresno police are looking for a man who they say broke into a vehicle and stole a purse about 5 p.m. Nov. 28 at 4727 W. Shaw Ave. The suspect was driving a white sedan, possibly a Jaguar. Anyone with information can call detective Dennis Zeuner at 559-621-6509 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.