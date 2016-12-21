Local

Motorcyclist dies in crash with truck in southwest Fresno

By Andrea Figueroa Briseño

A 45-year-old motorcyclist was killed Wednesday night after he broadsided a small truck that turned into his path on Jensen Avenue in southwest Fresno, police said.

Fresno police Sgt. Mike Trenholm said the rider was driving a black Harley Davidson motorcycle east on Jensen near Chateau Fresno Avenue at an undetermined speed around 9 p.m. when he was struck by a blue Ford Ranger. The 25-year-old Ford driver told officials he was headed west on Jensen and didn’t see the motorcyclist as he was turning into a friend’s residence on the south side of the road.

Trenholm said the Ford driver was injured.

Authorities said they have identified the victim, but will wait to release his identify until family members are notified.

