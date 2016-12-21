Plea for more toys for Fresno kids in need

The Boys2MenGirls2Women foundation is calling on Fresnans to donate toys for kids for a giveaway that is to occur Thursday.
The group does a toy giveaway with children who did not sign up in time for the Toys for Tots campaign. The Boys2MenGirls2Women event is set to happen from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, but as of midday Wednesday, the organization had toys for only half the children who had registered.
Anyone can donate a toy up to 3 p.m. at the location of the giveaway – the Downtown Fitness center at 1408 N. N St. in Fresno.
For more information, call Bethany Byrd at 559-225-9300, extension 1208, or email her at bbyrd@boys2mengirls2women.org.
