Santa uses different kind of sleigh for Valley Children’s visit

With sirens blaring, Santa arrived Wednesday at Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera County atop an old-time fire engine in a holiday visit with a 31-year history.
The tradition was started as a way for Valley police officers and firefighters to bring a little bit of Christmas to the hospital’s young patients.
As with most traditions, this one has grown. It now includes members of the Fresno Fire Department, Clovis Fire Department, Cal Fire, Fresno Police Department’s motor division, the California Highway Patrol’s motor division, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, as well as other Valley agencies and the Fresno Fuego soccer team.
The groups help provide the special Santa visit – complete with carols and presents – to children in the hospital.
