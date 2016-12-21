Local

December 21, 2016 10:08 AM

Holiday closures: Christmas weekend in the Central San Joaquin Valley

Compiled by The Bee’s staff

The following places will be closed or not operate Sunday or Monday in observance of Christmas:

▪  Public schools

▪  Colleges and universities

▪  Cities of Fresno, Clovis, Porterville, Tulare, Visalia, Hanford and Madera

▪  County and federal offices

▪  Courts

▪  County of Fresno (noon closure Dec. 24)

▪  Porterville libraries (closed Saturday-Monday)

▪  Kings County Library (closed through Jan. 3)

▪  Madera County libraries

▪  Tulare Public Library (closed Friday-Monday)

▪  U.S. Postal Service

▪  Financial institutions

▪  Fresno waste collection (pick up will be Tuesday)

▪  Clovis Transit

The following will operate Monday and but will be closed Sunday:

▪  Fresno Area Express (weekend schedule on Saturday and Monday)

▪  Kings Area Rural Transit (regular schedule Monday)

▪  Madera Dial-A-Ride (regular schedule Monday)

▪  Porterville Colt (Sunday schedule Saturday and Monday)

▪  Tulare Intermodal Express (8:15 a.m.-6:15 p.m. Saturday and regular schedule Monday)

▪  Visalia Transit (regular schedule Monday)

