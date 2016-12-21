Holiday closures: Christmas weekend in the Central San Joaquin Valley

The following places will be closed or not operate Sunday or Monday in observance of Christmas:
▪ Public schools
▪ Colleges and universities
▪ Cities of Fresno, Clovis, Porterville, Tulare, Visalia, Hanford and Madera
▪ County and federal offices
▪ Courts
▪ County of Fresno (noon closure Dec. 24)
▪ Porterville libraries (closed Saturday-Monday)
▪ Kings County Library (closed through Jan. 3)
▪ Madera County libraries
▪ Tulare Public Library (closed Friday-Monday)
▪ U.S. Postal Service
▪ Financial institutions
▪ Fresno waste collection (pick up will be Tuesday)
▪ Clovis Transit
The following will operate Monday and but will be closed Sunday:
▪ Fresno Area Express (weekend schedule on Saturday and Monday)
▪ Kings Area Rural Transit (regular schedule Monday)
▪ Madera Dial-A-Ride (regular schedule Monday)
▪ Porterville Colt (Sunday schedule Saturday and Monday)
▪ Tulare Intermodal Express (8:15 a.m.-6:15 p.m. Saturday and regular schedule Monday)
▪ Visalia Transit (regular schedule Monday)
