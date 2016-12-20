Dollar General, family home burn hours apart in Visalia

A Dollar General store in Visalia caught fire Monday night and was one of two fires the city Fire Department fought in a span of a few hours.
Firfighters arrived at the store at 1847 S. Mooney Blvd. just after 11 p.m. and found smoke coming from the building. The fire was found to be burning in the rear of the store and was being slightly contained by a sprinkler system, fire officials said.
That fire caused about $20,000 in damage to the building and $250,000 in damage to the contents, according to Fire Department officials.
Another fire reported at 535 W. Kaweah Ave. just before 2 a.m. was at a family home. Nobody was injured, but the fire caused around $75,000 in damage, the Fire Department said.
Firefighters believe the house fire started in the attic and caused by an electrical problem. The residents were able to evacuate.
Both fires were contained within a half-hour from when firefighters responded, officials said.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments