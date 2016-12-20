The freeze is over; now it’s time for rain in Valley and snow in the mountains

Citrus growers in the central San Joaquin Valley could get some needed rest from manning wind machines in their groves as overnight temperatures are expected to remain above freezing for a while.
And on Friday, holiday travelers could be driving in rain and snow.
The forecast for Wednesday and Thursday is for overnight temperatures on the Valley floor to be in the mid- to upper-30s, ending a streak of cold nights that had citrus farmers spending an estimated $36 million in frost protection since last Friday, according to California Citrus Mutual.
Weather forecasters said a storm should arrive Friday to bring rain to the Valley floor and snow to the mountains.
“It does look like it’s going to be a snowy day in the mountains,” said David Spector, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Hanford. And the Valley could get about an inch of rain, he said. “It looks like another good rain event for us.”
The lower mountain elevations could get from 1 to 3 inches of rain, Spector said, but snow levels overnight on Friday could be below 4,000 feet.
It’s just going to be a holly, jolly Christmas if it happens.
“We may get 15 to 30 inches of snow in the higher elevations in the Southern Sierra Nevada from Yosemite Park to the Kern County line,” Spector said.
Let it snow, said Shaver Lake business owners. “We all have our fingers crossed and our snow shovels out,” said Greg Aaronian, an employee at Shaver Lake Village Hotel.
Aaronian said it’s about time for snowfall: “We’ve been waiting for the last three weeks for this storm to come through,” he said.
Dave Powell, one of the owners of Shaver Lake Sports, said a Christmas-time storm would be good for business. “This time of year, we’re pretty much a snow play and ski rental shop.”
China Peak ski resort is now open daily but would welcome adding to its base – the resort said Tuesday it’s close to having all its runs open.
The snow could continue on Christmas Eve and the Valley could have rain showers off and on during the day, Spector said.
That’s great news, Aaronian said. “It’s just going to be a holly, jolly Christmas if it happens.”
Travelers to the mountains should be prepared for snow and carry chains. Spector’s tip for drivers: “They should continue to keep updated and check Caltrans for weather conditions,” he said. “There may be impacts to travel from this.”
There is a possibility for more snow with another winter storm on Monday, but the forecast is not certain. “We may get a storm, we might not get a storm. It’s really hard to tell right now,” Spector said.
Aaronian said he couldn’t be happier. “That’s just going to top everything off.”
Barbara Anderson: 559-441-6310, @beehealthwriter
