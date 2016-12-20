Car crash on Shields and Chestnut takes out power line

A car flipped and destroyed parts of a power line at the intersection of Shields and Chestnut avenues in east-central Fresno at about noon Tuesday.
The crash near the Chevron gas station on the corner left five customers in the area without power, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. said. Authorities shut down the intersection, which is on the southwestern edge of Fresno Yosemite International Airport.
The driver suffered major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol online incident page.
No other information was immediately available.
