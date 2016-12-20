Solo-car crash takes down power lines east of Clovis

Dakota Avenue is closed east of Clovis after a car crash brought down power lines Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP reported on its incident page that the solo-vehicle crash happened around 7:45 a.m. near the intersection of Dakota and Thompson avenues. The crash brought down a tree as well as the power lines; at 9:45 a.m., Pacific Gas & Electric Co. was still waiting on a tree trimmer to clear branches before utility workers could start restoring power.
The driver reportedly suffered minor injuries.
No other information was immediately available.
