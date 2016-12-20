Solo-car crash takes down power lines east of Clovis

1:49 'Best Christmas ever' for Valley teen Pause

0:38 Holiday Heroes Blood Drive helps fallen officers

0:49 New Cultural Arts District Park lights up downtown Fresno

1:08 Fresno State student wears hijab for the first time

0:45 At the scene of a major-injury crash involving a motorcycle

2:36 Christmas Tree Lane walkers sing, admit being mostly nice

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

0:50 Fresno man says he was fired for medical marijuana use

1:02 Biomass plants and dead trees: A symbiotic relationship