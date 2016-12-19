Fresno County closes in on 1 million residents

Fresno County is closing in on the million-population club, according to state estimates released Monday.
California Department of Finance estimates for July 1, 2016, show Fresno County’s population grew 1 percent over 2015 to reach 989,183 residents. The county remains the 10th largest in the state among California’s 58 counties, behind No. 9 Contra Costa at 1,129,894. Los Angeles, with about a quarter of the state’s 39,354,432 population, is the largest.
Fresno County’s population grew by 1 percent, a faster rate than the state as a whole (0.75 percent). But that was behind Tulare and Merced counties (1.07 percent) and well behind the state’s fastest growing counties -- including Yolo (1.97 percent), San Joaquin (1.56 percent) and Placer (1.44 percent).
Madera County’s population grew by 0.48 percent to 155,693, but Kings and Mariposa counties both lost population. Mariposa dropped from 18,088 in 2015 to 18,055 as of July 1, and Kings declined from 149,702 last year to 149,407 this year.
Tulare County’s population is 468,235 and Merced’s is 272,610, according to state estimates.
Valley population
County
July 1, 2015
July 1, 2016
Calaveras
44,899
44,791
Fresno
979,357
989,183
Kern
883,327
888,994
Kings
149,702
149,407
Madera
154,956
155,693
Mariposa
18,088
18,055
Merced
269,729
272,610
San Joaquin
727,547
738,873
Stanislaus
538,372
545,008
Tulare
463,291
468,235
Tuolumne
54,525
54,282
California
39,059,809
39,354,432
Source: California Department of Finance estimates
