Local

December 19, 2016 8:13 PM

Fresno County closes in on 1 million residents

The Fresno Bee

Fresno County is closing in on the million-population club, according to state estimates released Monday.

California Department of Finance estimates for July 1, 2016, show Fresno County’s population grew 1 percent over 2015 to reach 989,183 residents. The county remains the 10th largest in the state among California’s 58 counties, behind No. 9 Contra Costa at 1,129,894. Los Angeles, with about a quarter of the state’s 39,354,432 population, is the largest.

Fresno County’s population grew by 1 percent, a faster rate than the state as a whole (0.75 percent). But that was behind Tulare and Merced counties (1.07 percent) and well behind the state’s fastest growing counties -- including Yolo (1.97 percent), San Joaquin (1.56 percent) and Placer (1.44 percent).

Madera County’s population grew by 0.48 percent to 155,693, but Kings and Mariposa counties both lost population. Mariposa dropped from 18,088 in 2015 to 18,055 as of July 1, and Kings declined from 149,702 last year to 149,407 this year.

Tulare County’s population is 468,235 and Merced’s is 272,610, according to state estimates.

Valley population

County

July 1, 2015

July 1, 2016

Calaveras

44,899

44,791

Fresno

979,357

989,183

Kern

883,327

888,994

Kings

149,702

149,407

Madera

154,956

155,693

Mariposa

18,088

18,055

Merced

269,729

272,610

San Joaquin

727,547

738,873

Stanislaus

538,372

545,008

Tulare

463,291

468,235

Tuolumne

54,525

54,282

California

39,059,809

39,354,432

Source: California Department of Finance estimates

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Holiday Heroes Blood Drive helps fallen officers

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos