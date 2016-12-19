Fresno County Coroner seeks help to find family of man who died after Halloween crash

The Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner’s office is seeking the public’s help in locating the family of Ninketh Rasmy, 57, who died after a car struck him while walking in southeast Fresno on Halloween.
Fresno County sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said Rasmy was walking near the intersection of Church Avenue and Ninth Street when a car hit him. He was taken to the hospital, but died on Dec. 13.
Officials said they have searched through personal records, but have been unable to find relatives. Botti said finding immediate relatives is required in order to release the body and grant the person a proper burial.
Rasmy is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 123 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the coroner’s unit at 559-600-3400 or email the deputy in charge of the case at Leticia.Funderburk@fresnosheriff.org
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
