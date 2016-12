1:08 Fresno State student wears hijab for the first time Pause

0:19 Fire in downtown Merced

1:13 Fire at Asian Food and Gifts in Merced

1:52 City samples Fresno homeowner's water, flushes pipes, replaces water main

1:51 Lockheed's F-35 and the Legacy of Air Supremacy

1:29 Firefighters respond to structure fire at Asian market in downtown Merced

2:01 Fresno City College honors veterans during program

2:08 Investigation into accidental shooting of Fresno County sheriff's deputy

4:44 Fresno police release body camera video of Dylan Noble shooting