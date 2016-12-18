Authorities identify the still critical pedestrian hit by vehicle in Visalia

The woman who was stuck by a vehicle while walking in Visalia on Friday night has been identified and remains in critical condition, Visalia police said.
Around 8:47 p.m., officials said Jeannette Hasbun, 69, of Visalia was crossing west on Jacob Street, south of Allen Avenue, when she was struck by a 2001 Saturn sedan traveling south on Jacob Street.
Hasbun suffered major head trauma and was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center and later to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, authorities said.
The Saturn driver, Rosie Salas, 60, of Visalia, did not sustain any injuries and police said drugs and alcohol were not suspected to be a cause.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
