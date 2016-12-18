Fire destroys downtown Asian market

1:08 Fresno State student wears hijab for the first time Pause

1:36 Correctional officer pays it forward with toys

1:14 Heart-transplant recipient tells others on transplant list: 'Don't give up'

1:51 Lockheed's F-35 and the Legacy of Air Supremacy

1:02 Biomass plants and dead trees: A symbiotic relationship

0:59 Dave & Buster's to bring adult gaming and sports bar to Fresno

1:43 Strathmore High falls in state championship on late-game field goal

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

1:02 Burglar steals purse from car in Fresno parking lot