Brrrr! San Joaquin Valley to get even colder as another freeze watch is issued

Temperatures were to dip even lower early Monday morning than they were Sunday morning in the San Joaquin Valley, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a hard-freeze warning once again for the area, weather service meteorologist Scott Rowe said.
Fresno was expected to hit 30 degrees at the airport, with rural areas dropping to 25 degrees or lower, said Rowe, based at the weather service office in Hanford. Some locations will see up to six hours at or below 27 and 10 hours at the freezing mark. Residents are advised to wrap exposed pipes to prevent bursts, protect cold-sensitive plants and provide warm shelter for pets.
Highs are expected in the mid-50s throughout the area for Monday, warming up to the 60s around Thursday, with overnight lows reaching the 40s near the holiday weekend.
As for early Sunday morning, Fresno Yosemite International got down to 31 degrees, while the Coalinga Fire Department reported a low of 26. Lowe said a few outlying areas were even colder than that.
The warming center of Fresno is available to provide temporary shelter to the homeless population during cold weather. The center will open whenever overnight lows drop below 35 degrees. Men and women can attend chapel at 7 p.m. or spend the night starting at 8:30 p.m.
Free transportation to the shelter at 310 G St. is available on Fresno-area buses.
In Visalia, two emergency shelters will be open for men, women and children seeking shelter whenever temperatures are below 40 degrees. The Shelter of Hope, at 1413 N. Burke St., begins check-ins for women, and girls and boys 12 and younger, at 4 p.m.
The Men’s Shelter and Community Kitchen, at 322 NE First Ave., begins check-ins at 6 p.m. The men’s shelter serves breakfast and dinner daily.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
Comments