Big rig crash at Corcoran intersection sends three to the hospital

A big rig versus vehicle collision in Corcoran sent three 20-year-old victims to the hospital Thursday night, said California Highway Patrol.
CHP said the incident happened around 7:25 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 43 and Whitley Avenue. Marks Woods, 73, was driving a 2014 Volvo truck tractor combination south on Highway 43 when he hit the left side of a 2005 Hyundai Tuscon that was driving east on Whitley Avenue, deputies said.
Authorities said the driver of the Hyundai, Carolina Lopez, and her right front passenger, Sal Estrada, were transported to Adventist Medical Center in Hanford for minor injuries. The left rear passenger, Fredrick Jones suffered major injuries and was sent to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia, said officials.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments