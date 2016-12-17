Hard freeze expected to bring sub-freezing temperatures to San Joaquin Valley

The National Weather Service warns that sub-freezing temperatures will likely hit the central San Joaquin Valley early Sunday and Monday mornings.
On Sunday, both rural and urban areas could experience temperatures as low as 24 to 28 degrees for up to four hours, the weather service said. Temperatures could remain below 32 degrees for up to 10 hours.
The weather service on Friday had issued a freeze warning for the Valley, but on Saturday ratcheted up the alert to a hard freeze warning for early Sunday, meaning sub-freezing temperatures are imminent, and a hard freeze watch for early Monday, meaning sub-freezing temperatures are possible.
Authorities said freezing temperatures could damage or destroy crops and vegetation, burst water pipes and endanger outdoor pets.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments