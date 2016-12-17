Local

December 17, 2016 3:43 PM

Fresno Interdenominational Refugee Ministries draws crowd at annual Christmas party

The Fresno Bee

Fresno Interdenominational Refugee Ministries hosted its 22nd annual FIRM Christmas Party on Saturday, drawing a large crowd that was rewarded with gifts, toys and warm winter clothing.

Santa was in attendance at FIRM’s central Fresno campus as gifts from Toys for Tots, University Presbyterian Church, United Japanese Christian Church, By the Book Accounting, the San Joaquin Fine Woodworkers Association and other donors from throughout the Fresno community were distributed to an estimated 1,000 children and their families, according to FIRM Executive Director Zack Darrah.

