Fresno Interdenominational Refugee Ministries draws crowd at annual Christmas party

Fresno Interdenominational Ministries held its 22nd annual Christmas party for an estimated 1,000 people with gifts, food, fun and Santa photos for the children. The event included a winter clothing giveaway and toys from Toys for Tots.
Eric Paul Zamora
The Fresno Bee
Deanna Yang, 6, helps select a hat for other children before posing with Santa Claus during the 22nd annual FIRM Christmas Party hosted by Fresno Interdenominational Refugee Ministries (FIRM) and its partners Saturday in Fresno.
Alicia Fleming, recently from Alabama, selects clothing for her children during the 22nd Annual FIRM Christmas Party.
Deanna Yang, 6, left, sits on Santa's lap after a family photograph during the 22nd Annual FIRM Christmas Party.
Khai Yang, 4, takes a bite of a cupcake at the 22nd Annual FIRM Christmas Party.
Felicity Vang, 7, right, gazes through the fencing as she waits in line with family at the 22nd Annual FIRM Christmas Party.
Pakou Vang, center, gathers wristbands to be distributed during the 22nd Annual FIRM Christmas Party.
Serenity Vang, 5, bottom left, keeps warm with colorful gloves as she waits with family to attend the 22nd Annual FIRM Christmas Party.
Deanna Yang, 6, laughs as she wears a pair of antlers for a photograph with Santa Claus during the 22nd Annual FIRM Christmas Party.
Staff and the public wander the grounds during the 22nd Annual FIRM Christmas Party.
