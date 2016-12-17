Video visitation will help Tulare County inmates maintain family ties, says sheriff

Inmates in Tulare County will now have a new way to communicate with their families, one that Sheriff Mike Boudreaux hopes will increase their chances for success when they return to society.
Beginning Jan. 9, the Tulare County Sheriff’s detention facilities will introduce video visitation services, expanding visitation to seven days a week instead of one, said the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.
“With this new technology, inmates will be able to maintain closer ties to their families,” Boudreaux said.
The Sheriff’s Office envisions inmates being able to assist their children with homework and take part in birthday celebrations via video. Inmates with no family in the area would also be able to see relatives without having them travel. “Families can be united no matter where they live,” Boudreaux said.
The county is one of a handful in California that will adopt video visitation, including San Luis Obispo, Madera, Napa, Kings and Alameda counties.
The Sheriff’s Office is hoping to make visitation easier for families and inmates by making the service available online and through an app. A video visitation system will be set up at the Sheriff’s Office in Visalia and at the Bob Wiley Detention Facility for those without internet or computer access.
For on-site visitation at the facilities, one hour of free visitation is allowed per week. During the first 30 days, one hour of web-based visitation will be free every seven days for each inmate.
After that, there is a $15 charge for every 20 minutes for both methods.
Scheduling for video visitation can be made online or through kiosks in the lobbies of the Sheriff’s Office, the Adult Pre-Trail Facility, the Bob Wiley Detention Facility and the Men’s Correctional Facility in Visalia, the Sheriff’s Office said. Appointments must be made at least one day in advance, but not more than one week.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
Comments