Woman in critical condition after being hit by car in Visalia

A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car while crossing a street in Visalia Friday night, said Lt. Ron Epp with the Visalia Police Department.
The woman was crossing Jacob Street near Allen Avenue just before 9 p.m. when she was struck by a car driving south on Jacob, Epp said. The driver, a 60-year-old woman, stopped to help after the accident.
The woman was not using the crosswalk as she walked, Epp said.
She was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in critical condition and was to be transferred to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.
Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors for either the driver or the woman who was struck, said Epp.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
