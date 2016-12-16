Kaweah Delta CEO leaving to become Mormon mission president

Kaweah Delta Health Care District CEO Lindsay Mann will leave his job in 2017 to accept a position as mission president for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Kaweah Delta spokeswoman Laura Florez-McCusker announced.
Mann has served Kaweah Delta for 36 years, with 16 spent as the CEO. He and his wife, Lesa Mann, will depart in mid-2017 to begin working at a Spanish-speaking mission either in the U.S. or a foreign country. Lesa Mann will serve as his companion as they work with 150 to 200 missionaries serving in humanitarian, educational and leadership roles. Beginning July 1, his term as mission president will last three years, said Florez-McCusker.
Mann said he’s proud of his work with staff and the board of directors in leading Kaweah Delta from a community hospital to a regional medical center and teaching hospital. He said receiving the call from the leaders of the church asking him to serve is “a tremendous opportunity to lead, care for, protect, and inspire the very best in these missionaries.”
Carl Anderson, chairman of the Board of Directors, said Mann’s vision and dedication to working with staff over the years has produced valuable healthcare services that would not have been possible if not for Mann’s efforts.
“Because of our confidence in and appreciation of (Mann), the board voted unanimously at its regular meeting to approve a new contract which would have extended his term as CEO for an additional three years,” said Anderson. He adds that although Mann’s three years will now be spent in another form of service, “we commend him for his accomplishments; we support him in his decision and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors,” said Anderson.
The board will begin the process of selecting a new CEO in the spring of 2017, Florez-McCusker said.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
