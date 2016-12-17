She had a dying heart, now Madera woman has a new one and she is helping heart patients

For nearly six years, Dianna Amberg lived with a dying heart.
She had to rely on a pacemaker/defibrillator and a device placed inside her chest to help her weakened heart.
Amberg, 45, of Madera began to wonder if she would ever get a heart transplant and how long she could live at the mercy of the two mechanical devices keeping her alive.
Several times she would “flatline” and doctors revived her.
She relied on faith to never lose hope, and was rewarded eight months ago when she got a new heart.
Now she is pumping life into the Fresno chapter of Mended Hearts, a nonprofit peer-to-peer support organization for heart patients and their families.
I want them to know life is not over when something happens.
Dianna Amberg, recipient of a heart transplant
She doesn’t want heart patients to despair, whether they are recovering from heart surgery, waiting for a transplant or living with pacemakers and heart-assist devices.
“I want them to know life is not over when something happens,” says Amberg, the Mended Hearts’ new president. “I could have given up so many times and I didn’t.”
Of course, there were days that she cried while she waited for a heart transplant, Amberg says. “And I would get over it.”
Her heart disease came seemingly out of nowhere. She was only 38 and had kept herself in physical shape by eating right and with exercise. She had gone back to school to become a psychologist and was taking college classes in Bakersfield, where she lived at the time.
When she got sick in July 2010, doctors diagnosed bronchial asthma and treated her for that. A month later when she remained ill, doctors said she had pneumonia and gave her antibiotics.
But when she fell ill in a class – sweating, lightheaded, weak, nauseous and pulse soaring – she went to the hospital emergency department. Doctors told her a virus had attacked her heart and she had viral cardiomyopathy. They had to stop her heart and restart it to correct the racing rhythm.
Amberg spent three days in the hospital. Leslie Vargas, Amberg’s daughter, spent the first night with her mother. “She was terrified and I was terrified, because we didn’t know what was going on.”
She went home with the pacemaker/defibrillator that could shock her heart back into a normal rhythm.
For 3 1/2 years, the pacemaker, which Amberg called her “ticker,” never disturbed her. Then, in February 2014, while she took a shower, she felt a shock – like a horse kicking her in her chest.
More help needed
By May 2014, she was feeling shock after shock. There was a “ventricular storm” of recurring shocks to her heart, says Dr. Rohit Sundrani, a Fresno cardiologist who specializes in heart failure.
Amberg’s heart was working at 10 percent of its capacity. “She was a step away” from death when Fresno cardiologists first saw her, Sundrani says.
She needed a left ventricular assist device (LVAD) to help her weakened heart pump blood throughout her body. Cardiologists in Fresno have implanted the devices in patients, which can be a bridge to transplant. Sundrani says Amberg’s condition necessitated she be treated at the University of California at San Francisco Medical Center, which has a heart transplant center.
Dr. Shamsuddin Khwaja, a Fresno cardiac surgeon, put her on a heart-lung machine and flew with her on a medical transport helicopter to San Francisco. Khwaja kept her alive during the flight, Amberg says. “He brought me back every time I flatlined.”
On June 25, 2014, UCSF doctors operated to implant the heart assist device. Amberg woke up a month and a half later. “I was just grateful to be alive,” she says.
She had to learn to walk again and her speech was slurred, but she would work to get better. After four months, she left the hospital. “I thanked God for another day,” she says. “I was just blessed.”
Living with the device was an adjustment. She had to carry a nearly 4-pound controller for the device in a fanny pack around her waist, and it had to be plugged into a wall socket when it wasn’t running on batteries. Amberg was seen frequently by Fresno cardiologists who monitored the device and adjusted her medications as needed.
Husband Kent Amberg says the device allowed his wife some activity, but she would tire easily. Amberg says she had enough energy to do day-to-day chores. “I cooked, I cleaned, I did laundry. I did shopping.”
Overall, she says: “I had a good life with the LVAD, and I’m so grateful for that time. I was blessed. It kept me alive for almost two years before I got my heart.”
Doctors had told her she would have to live with the device. She had been taken off the list for a heart transplant because her body had built up antibodies that could attack a transplanted heart. Unless the antibody level fell within a safe range, she could not be a transplant candidate.
Amberg refused to give up on a chance for a heart transplant and followed doctors’ directions to stay healthy so she would be ready for an operation. On April 13, after waiting a year and a half, she was placed back on the waiting list.
She was elated, but worried that the timing could have been better. Her daughter was getting married in Las Vegas three days from her placement on the transplant list. Could she be that far from home? Doctors said she could.
After all, Amberg thought, what were the chances of a heart becoming available in that short of a time? According to Donor Network West, the wait for a heart is six months to three years, depending on the patient’s medical condition.
But Amberg beat the odds: Her wait for a heart would be only four days. On April 17, while she still was in Las Vegas, the call came. On April 18, she had heart transplant surgery.
When she awoke, Amberg says it took a minute for her to realize what was missing. “With the LVAD, you hear the hum of the pump instead of a heartbeat. It took me awhile to get used to the heartbeat instead of the hum.” But soon enough she was captivated by the new sensation. “I would just listen to my heart.”
Time to give back
Amberg doesn’t know whose heart beats in her chest, but she has written a letter that can be given to the family to express her gratitude. And she wanted them to know a little about herself.
“I told them I was a Christian and I loved helping others. I have a big and giving heart.”
Amberg is on disability now; in Bakersfield, she had worked at Head Start as a preschool teacher, family advocate and eligibility worker.
Now she wants to share her story to help others. “I just want the donor family to know that I’m doing something good with (the donor’s heart),” she says.
Part of that includes encouraging people to sign up on an organ donor registry. Maybe her story will encourage people to consider organ donation, she says.
However, a great deal of her time these days is devoted to Mended Hearts.
I don’t know what she was like before the transplant, but good grief, she has energy now.
Dale Briggs, past president of Fresno chapter of Mended Hearts
At mention of the organization recently, Amberg beams. She lifts a file box onto her kitchen table and pulls out Mended Heart newsletters and meeting notices. She talks so fast it’s hard to keep pace with her ideas for revitalizing the peer support group. She wants to have speakers, social events, visits to hospitals.
Dale Briggs, a former heart-surgery patient who had led the Fresno chapter since 1996 except for a two-year gap, says Amberg brings energy to the organization. It’s seemingly boundless, he says, with a laugh. “I don’t know what she was like before the transplant, but good grief, she has energy now.”
Briggs’ wife, Sandy Briggs, says Amberg “wants very much to touch lives that are needing to be repaired.”
The Briggses are not stepping away from Mended Hearts. He is on the ballot for executive vice president for the national organization, and she is assistant regional director. But the Fresno chapter needs an uplift, Sandy Briggs says. “People get tired, they get burned out.” Chapters in Tulare and Hanford have closed, for example.
Amberg says she didn’t know about Mended Hearts during the six years that her heart was failing. She wants heart patients to know the organization is there for them and their families.
When she talks to heart patients, Amberg says they understand that “I know what you’re going through.”
Because, she says, “I’m speaking from the heart.”
Mended Hearts Chapter 92
Peer-to-peer support group for cardiac patients
Meetings held monthly on third Thursdays, call for location information
Chapter president Dianna Amberg, 559-377-1535
