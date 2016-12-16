Passenger killed in I-5 rollover near Coalinga; slick road a possible factor

A man was killed in a rollover accident early Friday morning near Coalinga.
California Highway Patrol Sgt. Matt Zulim said the 37-year-old man was a passenger in a Kia Spectra. Zulim said the accident happened just after 5 a.m. when a woman driving north on Interstate 5, near State Route 145, drifted to the left, swerved and rolled over.
Zulim said alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the crash, but wet conditions could have been a factor. It was not raining at the time of the crash but the roads likely were wet from the current storm, he said.
The driver was about 23 years old and from Chico, Zulim said. He did not say where the victim was from.
The woman was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia for minor injuries.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
