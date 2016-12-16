Yosemite roads reopen as ‘unusual’ storm drops much-needed rain, snow

After an unusual day of rain Thursday, scattered wet conditions are expected to continue Friday and into early Saturday.
Road closures to Yosemite National Park were lifted by Friday morning. The Park said Wawona Road, El Portal Road, Big Oak Flat Road and Hetch Hetchy Road were open to drivers.
The overnight storm caused flood warnings to the Yosemite areas, but those threats were lifted after the Merced River crested below flood levels.
The park is still advising drivers to drive slowly and warned that roads are wet and a few branches and rocks could have fallen on them. The Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System (YARTS) is continuing its normal schedule, the Park said.
The impressive storm system dropped heavy snow at 9,000 foot elevations. Around 35 inches of snow fell at Tuolumne Meadows.
Shaver Lake received just under 4 inches of snow by 3 a.m. Friday. Lower mountain areas received roughly 5 inches of snow.
Rain was moving toward the Sierra Nevada by Friday morning. The Fresno area had received just under 2 inches of rain by 4 a.m. Friday, according to early rain totals from the National Weather Service in Hanford. The early totals showed some areas in the South Valley had recorded just under 1 inch of rain.
Rain had fallen for 24 hours, according to National Weather Service Hanford Meteorologist Jeff Barlow. It began Thursday at 6 a.m. and had cleared by the same time Friday.
“It is unusual to see a system of this strength and magnitude to hit,” Barlow said.
Fresno police were not reporting any major flooding, but over 230 customers woke up without power in northeast Clovis. Just over 60 customers in southeast Fresno experienced the same.
Pacific Gas & Electric discovered a downed power line in the area of Tulare Avenue east of Peach Avenue just after 5 a.m.
It was not clear what caused the power outage in northeast Clovis. Power restoration times for both locations were not known early Friday.
In Orange Cove, a firefighter working on a tree that landed on a home there fell and was injured just after 7 a.m. Friday. A Cal Fire dispatcher said the condition of the firefighter was not known.
In the mountains, China Peak owner said plans to open the resort Saturday were uncertain due to the storm.
Tim Cohee said mid- and upper mountain locations received good snow amounts, with the lower mountain area receiving about 5 inches of snow.
Cohee said he would evaluate the lower level snow conditions after rain fell overnight to determine if the resort would be ready for customers by Saturday.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
