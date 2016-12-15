Fresno woman hospitalized after jumping from burning apartment

A woman was transported to the hospital Thursday night after she jumped out of the second story window of her burning apartment in central Fresno, said acting Fresno fire Battalion Chief Dan Perkins.
Around 7 p.m., firefighters said they found an injured woman on the ground next to her burning apartment building on the 4700 block of North Cedar Avenue, between Shaw and Gettysburg avenues.
Officials said the resident was on the second floor of the apartment when the blaze started on the first floor. The fire blocked her from escaping to the first floor and forced her to jump out her apartment’s window on the second floor.
Firefighters broke the window of the first floor to check if any other residents were inside, but no one else was found. Authorities said they believed the smoke detector wasn’t working or else it would have notified the tenant sooner.
The apartment sustained serious damage, and Perkins said the dwelling is uninhabitable for now.
Authorities are working to determine the cause of the blaze.
Firefighters advise all residents to check their smoke detectors. “Smoke detectors save lives,” said Perkins.
