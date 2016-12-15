Rainstorm targeting Valley to intensify within a few hours

The National Weather Service said the ongoing rainstorm had brought .5 inches of rain to Fresno as of 5:30 p.m. and will increase in intensity within a few hours.
A flood advisory on Fresno and Tulare Counties including part of Kings County until 7:45 p.m, said the weather service.
Twenty-seven Pacific Gas and Electric customers in Fresno could experience power outages between midnight and 10 a.m. Friday, PG&E spokesman Denny Boyles said. Boyles said extra workers have been called to work Thursday night and are bracing for potential storm damage.
As of 6 p.m. the weather service issued a flood advisory for Sierra foothills communities in Madera and Mariposa counties, including Bass Lake and Fish Camp, until 6:45 p.m. Officials said large boulders are in the roadway near Highway 41 and Cedar Valley Drive, north of Oakhurst. The advisory could be in place longer depending on how the storm develops.
A frost warning could be in place for Saturday night, but forecasters said they will wait until after the storm to confirm it.
The low temperature in Fresno on Thursday night will be 48 degrees. The high for Friday morning will be 55 degrees, with a nighttime low of 36 degrees. Saturday’s forecast is for a high of 50 and low of 33, and Sunday’s high of 51 will be followed by a low of 32. Monday will warm up a few degrees, with a high . Sunday will be low 32 and high 51. Monday will be slightly warmer, with a high of 53 and low of 36.
Happy Isles and Fish Camp in Yosemite had received 1.91 to 1.96 inches of rain by Thursday evening and are predicted to have .25 to .5 inches of constant rain per hour, forecasters said.
The weather service said Yosemite, which has been closed due to the possible flood of the Merced River, will get snow at 9,000 feet.
Forecasters predict the water in Merced River will rise up to about 11.7 feet by midnight. They said the water level as of 6:50 p.m. was 5.5 feet and it normally is about 3 to 4 feet.
