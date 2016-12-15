Zoo's lion cub gets acquainted with his pride

Pop star Timmy T. Torres, the Fresno native whose song "One More Try" was No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 in 1991, stopped his car to break up a fight that was blocking traffic on a Fresno street Tuesday. In a Facebook post with video of the incident, he said other bystanders were filming the two women instead of trying to intervene.
Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer leads a news conference Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016 to discuss how Fresno and Clovis police cracked a series of robberies targeting Asian-American store owners, mostly along the Kings Canyon Road corridor.
In a video created by Fresno Unified School District, Superintendent Michael Hanson announces he's stepping down, says he plans to honor his contract through August “to ensure minimal disruption” to the district, and highlights major accomplishments made during his decade at the helm.