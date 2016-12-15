Largest storm system of the season headed for central San Joaquin Valley, Sierra

Commuters, jogging enthusiasts, rabid Christmas shoppers and anyone else planning to leave their homes Thursday afternoon should expect to get pretty wet.
The National Weather Service in Hanford said the largest storm system so far in the young rain and snow season will hit the entire central San Joaquin Valley around noon and could last into Friday morning. Cities on the Valley floor should expect 1-2 inches of rain, while foothill and mountainous areas will get even more. There’s a likely chance of flooding at the higher elevations and a slight chance for cities on the Valley floor.
Rain totals as of 9 a.m. were: Fresno, 0.03 of an inch; Clovis, 0.04 of an inch; Madera, 0.02 of an inch and Oakhurst, 0.07 of an inch.
Because this is a warmer storm system that originated in the tropics, the snow level remains fairly high. Snow will fall above 8,000 feet on Thursday.
However, that could change on Friday. The Weather Service predicts that snow levels could drop to 4,000 feet, which could cause trouble on the roads for anyone heading out on weekend trips. Meteorologists are paying especially close attention to the Grapevine and Interstate 5.
Two to four feet of snow will fall in the Sierra through Friday morning, with highest peaks getting up to six feet, the NWS said.
The forecast high Thursday for Fresno is 64 degrees, but daytime highs are expected to drop to around 50 by Saturday. Overnight lows this weekend will fall into the 30s in the Valley.
This story will be updated.
Rory Appleton
