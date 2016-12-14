Fundraiser, toy drive planned to benefit downtown fitness project

A Christmas toy drive and fundraising event is hoping to highlight efforts to bring a fitness center to the former YMCA in downtown Fresno.
After the YMCA closed its doors in 2009, a “Downtown Fitness Center” is in the works to bring fitness back to the area.
The Boys2MenGirls2Women Foundation will kick off the $500,000 revitalization campaign to help the new fitness center come to life in the old YMCA, which closed its doors in 2009.
The event is scheduled for Dec. 22 from 4 to 6 p.m. at 1408 N St. Hot chocolate will be served and Christmas caroling will be available. The One Accord band will also play music for the free event.
Santa Claus will be in attendance to give toys to kids who preregister for the event. The foundation can be reached at 559-225-9300.
The “Downtown Fitness Center” is a five-phase project, and the first phase is expected to be completed by Dec. 31. Those attending the event will be encouraged to donate for the revitalization efforts.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
