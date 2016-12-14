Thousands crowd Christmas Tree Lane during second Walk Night

Thousands turned out Tuesday night for the second (and last) seasonal Walk Night down Christmas Tree Lane.
The two-car boulevard was often shoulder-to-shoulder with people as friends and family strolled along on Van Ness to look at pretty Christmas lights, listen to a variety of live music, have their picture taken with some of the holiday characters and to frolic in the fake snow.
The lane is open through Christmas to vehicle traffic from 6 to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and from 6 to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Motorists can take a free, one-way trip along the 2-mile decorated street. Entry is from Shields at Van Ness alongside Gazebo Gardens; exit from the lane is at Palm and Shaw avenues.
Several donation boxes are placed along the route. Money raised helps offset the costs of running 300 decorated trees and 150 decorated homes.
