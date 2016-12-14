Burned tree, presents meant to be a reminder to be careful during holidays

The Fresno Fire Department destroyed a holiday-themed room Wednesday to make a point about holiday fire hazards: They happen fast and they destroy a lot.
Trainers set up a typical living room prepped for the holidays, complete with furniture, a tree, presents and nice decorations. It took only minutes for the tree, once it was set on fire, to destroy the entire scene.
It was the department’s way of reminding people to be vigilant about potential holiday hazards, which can be prevented by watering the Christmas tree daily, not overloading electrical outlets and keeping decorations away from heating sources and candles.
The Fresno Fire Department and Pacific Gas & Electric Co. respond to thousands of home fires every year. Nationwide, fire departments are called to an average of 250 structure fires caused by Christmas trees each winter.
Comments