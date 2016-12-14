Dry Christmas tree becomes a mini inferno

Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer leads a news conference Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016 to discuss how Fresno and Clovis police cracked a series of robberies targeting Asian-American store owners, mostly along the Kings Canyon Road corridor.
Stacey Feigel, with her attorney, Mark Coleman, talks to the media soon after a state agents raided her home in January 2014. Her husband, lawyer Sheldon Feigel, was taken into custody on fraud charges. A month later, Stacey Feigel suffered a fatal heart attack at the Fresno County courthouse. On Dec. 8, 2016, a judge dropped all charges against Sheldon Feigel.