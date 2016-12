Stacey Feigel, with her attorney, Mark Coleman, talks to the media soon after a state agents raided her home in January 2014. Her husband, lawyer Sheldon Feigel, was taken into custody on fraud charges. A month later, Stacey Feigel suffered a fatal heart attack at the Fresno County courthouse. On Dec. 8, 2016, a judge dropped all charges against Sheldon Feigel.