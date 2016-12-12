Hanford woman dies after being hit twice while walking in road

A Hanford woman is dead after being hit by two vehicles while she was walking down a dimly lit street in the city on Monday night, said California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Blum.
The 42-year-old woman was walking in the 8400 block of Lacey Boulevard when a pickup truck driving west struck her just after 7 p.m., Blum said. The driver stopped in the roadway but another car driving west hit the woman again. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both drivers who remained at the scene are from Hanford and are cooperating with police, Blum said.
