Driver swerves to avoid woman on Farmersville street, hits & kills man on sidewalk

A 37-year-old man was killed Sunday evening in Farmersville when he was struck by a driver who swerved to avoid a woman in the roadway, police reported.
The fatality occurred about 5 p.m. on eastbound Visalia Road as the driver was approaching Shasta Street. Police reported that the driver of the Honda lost control, hit a curb and rolled partially onto a sidewalk,, where he hit the man, then drove through a wrought iron fence and slammed into a power pole. The pedestrian died at the scene.
The driver was interviewed by police and released. The investigation is continuing and police did not report whether the woman was in a crosswalk at the time of the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 559-747-0321.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
Comments