Five Porterville men hurt after three car crash near the city

Five people were hurt, with two sustaining major injuries, after an accident involving three vehicles near Porterville Saturday, said the California Highway Patrol.
Jesus Diaz Santoyo, 34, was driving east on Highway 190 near Highway 168 and preparing to turn left when the car behind him, driven by Araseli Barajas, 28, hit him from behind as he slowed to make the turn. Santoyo’s vehicle was pushed into the path of a Honda driven by Armando Garcia, 47, who was driving west on Highway 190.
The vehicles collided, leaving Santoyo and Honda passenger Jesus Fernandez, 32, with major injuries, said CHP.
Two other men in the Honda, as well as Garcia, were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Barajas was unhurt.
All six people involved are from Porterville, CHP said.
