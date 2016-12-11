Man airlifted after blowing stop sign in Lindsay crash, CHP says

A man was airlifted to a nearby hospital Saturday morning after running a stop sign near Lindsay and broadsiding a Jeep, the California Highway Patrol said.
Rene Martinez, 24, was driving a Honda east on Hickory Street just before 6:30 a.m. when he failed to stop at the intersection of Foothill Avenue, instead pulling out to make a left turn at 25 to 30 mph. Martinez hit Juan Beltran, 38, who was driving south on Foothill Avenue in a Jeep at 45 mph, said CHP.
The two collided and veered off the road, hitting a large tree and a fence of a nearby home.
Ramirez, of Lindsay, was airlifted to Kaweah Delta Medical Center with major injuries and Beltran, of Visalia, was taken by ambulance for minor injuries, CHP said.
